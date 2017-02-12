Mobile
Japanese PM praises cultural diversity and co-existence in the UAE

Diversity is key to the creation of new ideas and to fostering innovation, says Japan’s PM

Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News
Shinzo Abe delivers a televised speech at the World Government Summit yesterday. He praised the government for taking the responsibility to ensure public happiness in UAE.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Fresh from his visit with US President Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan addressed the audience at the World Government Summit through a televised message.

Describing the UAE as an “oasis of tolerance,” Abe praised the UAE’s ability to coexist as a diverse society and live in peace and harmony. “I was impressed by the way various people live and work together regardless of ethnicities during my visit to Dubai in 2013,” he said.

The prime minister explained that diversity is key to the creation of new ideas and to fostering innovation.

“As the world becomes more culturally diverse, it is critical that we understand how these traditions will coexist in the future. It is critical that governments use this diversity as a pillar to enable economic growth based on innovation,” he said.

Abe further praised the UAE government for taking the responsibility of ensuring public happiness and spreading the message of tolerance by launching both the Ministry of Happiness, and the Ministry of Tolerance. “In 2020, Japan will host both the Olympics and Paralympics while the UAE will host the World Exposition. This will give both countries an international stage to demonstrate the benefits of societies living together in a spirit of tolerance,” he added.

Referring to current challenges in Japan, Abe said they are working to increase participation of women so that they are able to express their full potential, and said they are working on customising an active role for the elderly.

“We can tackle directly the challenge of decreasing birthrate and an ageing population that faces Japan,” he said.

With Japan chosen as this year’s guest country during the summit, Kentaro Sonoura, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, also addressed the audience. “We deeply respect efforts of the UAE to build an open society, one that has established itself as a hub for business in the region,” he said.

He referred to the UAE’s commitment to the environment, public health, human development and good governance as benchmarks for governments around the world. “Your investments in education and innovation will ensure a brighter tomorrow,” he said referring to the UAE’s achievements.

The minister also spoke of Japan’s experience with education and highlighted the benefits of the unique Japanese educational system, which incorporates self-discipline and mutual cooperation while encouraging the development of courage justice, and loyalty. “The traditional Japanese value of cooperation stems from the Samurai ethos of courage, loyalty and justice,” said Sonoura.

He cautioned that self-discipline on its own does not encourage students to study, therefore education systems must stimulate curiosity.

“I am convinced that the Japanese government’s investment in education is one of the reasons for the rapid economic recovery that took place after the Second World War. Today our highest priority continues to be education for all citizens so that everyone can realise their dreams,” he explained. Sanoura re-emphasised the role of government is to invest in people’s future by promoting education and innovation. “Governments must invest in new tech and create regulatory reforms to pave the way for greater success,” he concluded.

