Indian media see new opportunities in UAE-India ties

The Indian community at a public reception organised for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Dubai Cricket Stadium on August 17, 2015.

The Indian Express

“No other region outside of the sub-continent is so critical for India’s security and prosperity than the Middle East. Yet, the region never gets sustained high-level political attention in Delhi. The visit of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and the signing of a strategic partnership agreement will hopefully mark a big change in Delhi’s mindset and help consolidate a more productive third phase in India’s engagement with the Middle East.”

The Asian Age

“India and the UAE are natural business partners: While India is a global economic powerhouse, the UAE has a diversified economy and is a global centre for trade, logistical connections, tourism and finance. In an environment marked by intolerance, both countries are bastions of moderation and accommodation, and have nurtured societies that are open and free.”

First Post

“With oil prices falling, the government in Abu Dhabi is looking to invest its funds away from the energy sector. This opens an opportunity for India. In fact during Modi’s visit to the UAE, the two countries agreed to have a $75 billion fund for infrastructure. At a time when investments into India are slowing down and heading to Europe and the US, this would be a welcome change.”

The Times of India

“Indian officials say the strategic partnership framework would substantially change the nature of the India-UAE relationship. For instance, it now gives Indian and UAE officials access to the highest levels of government on both ends, something that was missing a few years ago.”

NDTV

“Ahead of the talks between Shaikh Mohammad and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the UAE has sought “legacy issues” of some of the big investments of its companies be sorted out as well as relaxation in FDI in sectors like ports and real estate.”

The Hindustan Times

“The Crown Prince is the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the second time a leader of the Gulf nation will be doing the honours after the king of Saudi Arabia in 2006. The comprehensive strategic partnership pact is expected to further consolidate the growing ties between the countries, which includes robust security cooperation.”

The Hindu

“The UAE will want its troops in the Republic Day parade to be viewed as the indicator of the UAE’s growing power in the Indian Ocean, James Onley of the Gulf Studies Centre of Qatar University said. These troops embody the UAE and GCC’s new ‘Look East’ policy of engaging Asia as a counterbalance to the West.”

The India Times

“India hopes to conclude negotiations with the UAE on Tuesday to fill its strategic oil reserves at Mangalore, in southern India, a foreign ministry official said. Oil-rich Abu Dhabi has been in discussions to finalise a deal to lease part of India’s crude oil storage facilities.”

The Wire

“Even as the UAE leader comes bearing gifts of a strategic partnership and 13 agreements for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the royal visitor will also be accompanied by a ‘tolerance’ delegation to showcase the Gulf nation’s ‘modern’ and ‘peaceful’ face. The ‘tolerance’ delegation will comprise members from two UAE groups set up to devise messages to counter the extremist narratives from terror groups.”