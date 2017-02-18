IDEX Defence Conference 2017 begins
Abu Dhabi: IDEX Defence Conference 2017, part of the 13th International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2017) and the fourth Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX 2017), began on Saturday at the headquarters of the National Archives in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Mohammad Bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs, decision markers and industry experts attended the opening of the conference.
IDEX and NAVDEX 2017 will officially open Sunday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.