HR Ministry, Ajman Municipality sign MoU

Ministry of Human Resources, Ajman Municipality to train and hire Emirati jobseekers

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Ajman’s Municipality and Planning Department have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train and hire Emirati jobseekers according to the department’s needs.

The MoU aims to further deepen cooperation between the ministry and the department in the field of enabling Emiratis looking for jobs to enter the labour market based on their qualifications and experiences.

The move comes in line with the directives of the wise leadership and the UAE’s vision.

