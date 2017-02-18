Happiness Research Institute to be set up soon

Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness AND Rashed Al -Noaimi, Vice Chancellor United Arab Emirates University(UAEU)

Dubai: The UAE’s first Happiness Research Institute will be set up soon to support the country’s efforts to entrench values of happiness and positivity in the society, the UAE University announced on Saturday.

The institute will be established by UAE University (UAEU) in collaboration with the National Programme for Happiness and Positivity. It aims to realise the objectives of the National Programme for Happiness and Positivity and conduct specialised scientific studies related to the science of happiness, and measuring and assessing happiness indices.

It also aims to enhance the UAE’s contribution to enriching the scientific content of happiness at the global level.

The establishment of the institute was announced during a meeting held by Uhoud Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness, with Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of UAEU, in the presence of Dr Mohammad Al Bili, Director of UAEU.

The launch of the institute is a significant step towards developing scientific frameworks for happiness and positivity, the Minister of State for Happiness said. The institute will devise special tools to measure happiness, provide vital data about happiness indices, sources and catalysts in the society and will work to promote the values of positivity, she added.

Al Roumi praised various initiatives launched by UAEU and efforts being made to support the government’s strategies and approaches across different sectors as well as its role to bring about the goals of the National Programme for Happiness and Positivity.

To that end, the National Programme signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UAEU to strengthen mutual partnership and cooperation in the consolidation and instilling of the happiness and positivity culture in the society as a source of stimulation for the economic development and productivity in the society. The MoU also aims to conduct specialised studies to achieve the strategic goals of the government.