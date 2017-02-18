Happiness Research Institute to be set up soon

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Happiness Research Institute to be set up soon

UAE University will set up institute in collaboration with the National Programme for Happiness and Positivity

Image Credit:
Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness AND Rashed Al -Noaimi, Vice Chancellor United Arab Emirates University(UAEU)
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE’s first Happiness Research Institute will be set up soon to support the country’s efforts to entrench values of happiness and positivity in the society, the UAE University announced on Saturday.

The institute will be established by UAE University (UAEU) in collaboration with the National Programme for Happiness and Positivity. It aims to realise the objectives of the National Programme for Happiness and Positivity and conduct specialised scientific studies related to the science of happiness, and measuring and assessing happiness indices.

It also aims to enhance the UAE’s contribution to enriching the scientific content of happiness at the global level.

The establishment of the institute was announced during a meeting held by Uhoud Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness, with Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of UAEU, in the presence of Dr Mohammad Al Bili, Director of UAEU.

The launch of the institute is a significant step towards developing scientific frameworks for happiness and positivity, the Minister of State for Happiness said. The institute will devise special tools to measure happiness, provide vital data about happiness indices, sources and catalysts in the society and will work to promote the values of positivity, she added.

Al Roumi praised various initiatives launched by UAEU and efforts being made to support the government’s strategies and approaches across different sectors as well as its role to bring about the goals of the National Programme for Happiness and Positivity.

To that end, the National Programme signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UAEU to strengthen mutual partnership and cooperation in the consolidation and instilling of the happiness and positivity culture in the society as a source of stimulation for the economic development and productivity in the society. The MoU also aims to conduct specialised studies to achieve the strategic goals of the government.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Dubai cafe closed for serving shisha illegally
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring