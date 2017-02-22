Hamdan opens Zabeel Healthcare Centre
Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, on Wednesday officially inaugurated the Zabeel Healthcare Centre at Zabeel 1.
After getting the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation and ISO certificates with unprecedented excellence rate, which reached 100 per cent, the Zabeel Healthcare Centre was ranked as a global health reference. The centre is spread over an area of 27,000 square feet.
Shaikh Hamdan toured various sections and departments of the centre, which was designed according to the best sustainability standards that preserve an environment free of any pollutants, meet requirements of prestigious global health-care organisations and provide the finest primary health-care services for women, children and families as well as for the entire community.
Shaikh Hamdan then stopped at the reception department, which was equipped with high-tech devices that allow patients to select the type of services they desire. He was briefed on the functions of each section.
He also viewed the operation process of a robot that is connected with Rashid Hospital, Dubai Hospital and Latifa Hospital.
At the end of the visit, Shaikh Hamdan stressed the importance of providing health-care services for all patients and maintaining the health and happiness of people as they are an inexhaustible wealth. He praised the Dubai Health Authority’s programmes and development plans that focus on the health, safety and happiness of people.
Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, was present.