Hamdan meets staff of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court

Dubai Crown Prince made surprise visit while they were touring the Union Museum and Dubai Water Canal

Image Credit: WAM
Shaikh Hamdan meets the staff of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court.
 

Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, paid a surprise visit to the staff of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court while they were touring the Union Museum and Dubai Water Canal.

Shaikh Hamdan exchanged friendly talks with them and wished them success. He congratulated them on the New Year and expressed his hope that it would bring a lot of hope, optimism and goodness to the UAE during the Year of Giving.

Jaber Mohammad Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, expressed his profound thanks and appreciation for Shaikh Hamdan’s gesture.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
