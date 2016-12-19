Hamdan Bin Mohammad Smart Government Award winners announced

Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has announced the winners of the Hamdan Bin Mohammad Smart Government Award, which honours innovation and creativity in providing public services in the emirate.

The corporate winners are Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA); Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa); Dubai Customs; Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism); Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Dubai Police; Dubai's Community Development Authority (CDA), and others, according to tweets by Shaikh Hamdan.

Individual winners from government departments were recognised for innovating solutions to improve government services offered to the public.

"The UAE’s youth can make achievements, thanks to the support being extended by the UAE leadership," Shaikh Hamdan said, citing His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as saying "in the race for excellence, there is no finish line."

He congratulated all the winning government agencies in the categories of services and initiatives, and channels of service, and expressed appreciation of all efforts to enhance Dubai's offerings and make government customers happy.

Expressing his pride at the efforts of the winners, Shaikh Hamdan said: "We encourage all Dubai Government staff to embrace creativity and innovation in their work."

Age of nations, he noted, is measured not by years, but by the ability of their youth to make the future and take the lead in various spheres, he noted.

Noting that he looks forward to seeing greater entrepreneurial achievements in the 2017 edition of the Hamdan Bin Mohammad Programme for Smart Government, the Dubai Crown Prince urged all to vote for this year's audience award for the best government initiative.

The vote will be held online at vote.dtmc.gov.ae until January 8, 2017.

Launched in 2013, the Hamdan Bin Mohammad Smart Government Award is the first and most prestigious honour to recognise public services in Dubai.