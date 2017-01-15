Hamdan Bin Mohammad offers condolences

Al Ain: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, yesterday offered condolences to the families of the nation’s martyrs who fell while performing their humanitarian duty and offering help to orphaned children in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Shaikh Hamdan visited the mourning majlis of the martyr Abdullah Mohammad Eisa Al Kaabi in Al Foah district of Al Ain and expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the martyr, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.

He also visited the mourning majlis of the martyr Mohammad Ali Zainal Al Bastaki in Madinat Khalifa, Abu Dhabi, where he offered his heartfelt sympathies to the family of the martyr and prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy on the martyrs.

The Crown Prince of Dubai paid a visit to the mourning majlis of the martyr Abdul Hamid Sultan Abdullah Al Hammadi in Shakbout city, Abu Dhabi, and extended his deep condolences to the family of the martyr, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon the martyr.

Later in the day, he also visited the mourning majlis of the martyr Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al Tunaiji in Ras Al Khaimah and expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the martyr. He then visited the mourning majlis of the martyr Ahmad Rashid Al Mazroui in Sharjah where he addressed his sincerest condolences to the family of the martyr, praying to Allah Al might to rest the martyrs souls in eternal peace.

Shaikh Hamdan expressed his pride in the Emirati martyrs who sacrificed their lives serving needy people and lending a helping hand to needy children who lost their families due to wars and heinous terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

He stressed that the UAE, its leadership and people are pound of the martyrs who further promote the UAE’s reputation on philanthropy and humanitarian scale.

Expressing his pride in the UAE martyrs, Shaikh Hamdan took to his twitter page saying, “The Emirati martyrs in Kandahar are the best example of the UAE’s philanthropic approach initiated by the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and their families and sons are the best example of the UAE’s steadfastness.”