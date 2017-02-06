Hamdan approves Dh35m maintenance project

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hamdan approves Dh35m maintenance project

Hamdan Bin Rashid approves project for periodical maintenance of marine facilities

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and Chairman of Dubai Municipality, approved a Dh35 million project for periodic maintenance of marine and coastal protection facilities for the next two years.

Hussain Nasser Lootah, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said that the approval comes as part of the special attention given by the municipality to marine facilities and beaches due to its tourism and commercial importance.

He said that as a body responsible for the management of public beaches, Dubai Municipality exerts maximum efforts to ensure the sustainability of the marine and coastal environment and continues to propel development to support the emirate’s Vision 2020.

Lootah said that the project includes preventive and corrective maintenance of marine facilities of the municipality, maintenance of beaches and coastal protection facilities, pollution prevention barriers, swimming barriers and floating anchors, within the time frame of a specific programme, in addition to work orders as and when needed.

Alia Al Harmoudi, Director of Environment Department at Dubai Municipality, said the dynamic characteristics of the coast of the emirate, in addition to its exposure to the seasonal northerly storms that lead to erosion of large amount of sand, estimated to be 30,000 cubic metres per year, causing erosion of beaches, which in a way poses a threat to the residential, service and tourist infrastructures at the beach.

“Understanding this risk, the municipality has pushed itself in the past to formulate plans for coastal protection and maintenance, which is still going on,” said Al Harmoudi, quoting several examples that included restoration and development of Umm Suqeim beach, which was enriched with nearly 500,000 cubic metres of high-quality beach sand and protected with a number of coastal barriers.

“Similarly, a new beach was also developed in Al Mamzar Corniche, enriched with about 250,000 cubic metres of sand. Sufouh Beach was also enriched with about 100,000 cubic metres of sand to protect the facilities overlooking it, in addition to the carrying out of other works such as installing protective barriers against pollution, providing safe limits for swimming, and the development of marinas for boats and entrances to the beaches for people with special needs, as well as improving the facilities at the fishermen’s port,” she said.

Al Harmoudi added that this project will straight away start inspecting the state of the facilities at the sea and coastal areas such as wave barriers, sea buoys, barriers for safe swimming limits, protective barriers against pollution, sign boards and navigational aids and prepare periodic reports on the situation.

More from Government

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNHamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Mohammad Bin Zayed talks tech with IBM chief
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body