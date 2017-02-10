Mobile
Global Advisory Council reshuffled

Mohammad Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation announces new members of the council

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The first meeting of the new members of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation’s Global Advisory Council will be held on the sidelines of the 5th World Government Summit, which is set to begin on Sunday.

The centre recently restructured the Global Advisory Council to enrich the centre’s experience, draw innovative ideas and suggestions and boost its efforts to cement the UAE’s position in the field of government innovation.

The new council comprises an elite group of global experts in the field of innovation, including Kevin J. Lynch, vice-chairman of BMO Financial Group and former chairman of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board; Geoff Mulgan, Chief Executive of the National Endowment for Science Technology and the Arts and Visiting Professor at University College London, the London School of Economics and the University of Melbourne; Christian Bason, CEO of the Danish Design Centre and former head of MindLab; Ping Fu, co-founder of 3D software development company Geomagic which was acquired by 3D Systems Inc; Bruno Lanvin, Executive Director of Global Indices at INSEAD and Executive Director of INSEAD European Competitiveness Initiative; Jorrit de Jong, Lecturer in Public Policy and Management at Harvard Kennedy School; Rolf Alter, Director for Public Governance and Territorial Development of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris; and Paul Bennett, Creative Director at IDEO.

The meeting will discuss how foreseeing the future affects governments’ innovation strategies and will also touch on the centre’s agendas over the course of the coming period.

The Mohammad Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation was inaugurated in September 2014 by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of providing services for all federal and local entities, developing an integrated work system using the latest tools to help public bodies innovate in the field of government policies and services rendered to the public and boosting the UAE’s competitiveness in the government sector.

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

