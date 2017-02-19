Mobile
Fujairah Ruler offers condolences

Hamad offers condolences to family of martyr Al Kaabi

Gulf News
 

Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Shaikh Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has offered his condolences to the family of the late UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan, Juma Mohammad Abdullah Al Kaabi.

Al Kaabi succumbed to wounds sustained during a blast that targeted the headquarters of the Governor of Kandahar, Afghanistan. He was on a humanitarian mission when the deadly explosion occurred.

Shaikh Hamad offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the late ambassador while visiting the mourning Majlis in Wadi Al Qor, Ras Al Khaimah. He also prayed to Allah to rest Al Kaabi’s soul in peace, and bestow patience and solace on his family.

