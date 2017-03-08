Mobile
Forum to discuss best police practices in Dubai

Event will host 45 security bodies from 17 countries

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The best global security practices will be discussed at the 11 Best Police Practices Forum, to be held in Dubai from March 12, it was announced on Wednesday.

The forum, which runs until March 16, will see experts from security bodies from 17 countries discuss their practices in security, traffic, human resources and other fields, Major-General Dr Abdul Qudoos Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Quality and Excellence of Dubai Police, said in a press conference.

The event will be held in Meydan Hotel in Dubai under the title ‘Shaping the Future’.

“The practices cover areas such as traffic, cybercrimes, social media, innovation, crime and terrorism. We want to find a common work mechanism and sign memorandums of understanding between participants and to connect with other officers around the world and see their latest work in different police sectors,” Maj-Gen Al Obaidly said.

Officers from the US, France, the UK, Ireland, Brazil, China, the Philippines, Australia, the Netherlands, Germany, Singapore, Canada, Colombia and other countries.

“We want to shape the future to develop the police work and this event will help to know the best practices around the world, so [we] can choose some practices and implement it in Dubai. We will have brainstorming to get new ideas in areas like traffic, terrorism and how to secure international events,” Maj-Gen Al Obaidly added.

