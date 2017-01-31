FNC approves draft response to President’s speech

Abu Dhabi: The Federal National Council Tuesday approved its draft response to the speech of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahya, which was given on his behalf by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

During the sixth session for the second term of the FNC’s 16th legislative chapter, the council approved a response that expressed their confidence in Shaikh Khalifa’s wise vision to improve the UAE’s parliamentary experience.

In a statement, Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC, hailed Emirati martyrs that died in Afghanistan. She said that the martyrs have presented an Emirati, Arab and Islamic model for sacrifice, and they were martyred as they strived to instil hope and help needy nations and peoples. Al Qubaisi then asked everyone who attended the session to stand up and observe a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs.

The FNC then congratulated the UAE leadership, as the nation was ranked second globally in government trust by the Edelman Trust Barometer survey for 2017.

Al Qubaisi emphasised that this achievement reflects the effective directives of the wise UAE leadership and its close follow-up to ensure that happiness is a top national priority. She said that the UAE leadership is keen on urging that any completed achievement is a motive to preserve it and exert more efforts and harness them to ensure the UAE stays ahead in various fields.