Firefighters in Ajman now have a ‘rest’ bus

Dubai: Battling a blazing building is no easy task, particularly if local fire fighters take over six hours to put out.

To provide some on-site relief, Ajman Civil Defence have launched a rest bus that will be used in instances when firemen have been working continuously between six and eight hours.

Major Ahmad Rashid Saheb, Head of Technical Affairs Department, said that the bus will allow civil defence teams to take a break during the line of duty, without compromising the job at hand.

“The rest bus is equipped with five cameras pointing at different angles, so that firemen will be able to see what is going on outside, and see the progress of the work,” he said.

The bus can accommodate up to 10 people.

“In the future, we aim to have the bus connected to the operations room, and we will also carry out a study to set up more rest buses to meet the needs of Civil Defence centres,” said Maj Saheb.

The last major fire in Ajman broke out last March, which affected more than 300 tenants of two towers at the Ajman One complex.

And as recently as September, a huge fire was reported to have broken out at four warehouses in Ajman’s new industrial area, causing widespread damage to as many as four warehouses.