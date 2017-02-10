FEWA to install water-saving gadgets

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

FEWA to install water-saving gadgets

Over 60,000 water-saving gadgets installed at citizens’ homes in northern regions, says Minister of Energy

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: The government is installing water-saving gadgets for 63,000 citizens in the northern parts of the country after running a successful pilot programme, according to Suhail Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Chairman of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority, FEWA.

“The water conservation technology is being installed free of charge as part of FEWA’s efforts to advance the Year of Giving,” the minister said in a statement on the sidelines of a ceremony to present awards to the winners of the 3rd Excellence Medals.

The move followed studies conducted by FEWA which showed that homes of the Emiratis are the biggest consumers of water, he noted. Al Mazroui explained that the success of a pilot programme that included 5,000 homes last year had spurred FEWA to publicise the project.

“Homeowners will not incur any financial expense for installing these devices. We just want to encourage them to rationalise energy use,” he added.

More from Government

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Prioritise Happiness of People: Bhutan PM
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE