FEWA to install water-saving gadgets
DUBAI: The government is installing water-saving gadgets for 63,000 citizens in the northern parts of the country after running a successful pilot programme, according to Suhail Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Chairman of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority, FEWA.
“The water conservation technology is being installed free of charge as part of FEWA’s efforts to advance the Year of Giving,” the minister said in a statement on the sidelines of a ceremony to present awards to the winners of the 3rd Excellence Medals.
The move followed studies conducted by FEWA which showed that homes of the Emiratis are the biggest consumers of water, he noted. Al Mazroui explained that the success of a pilot programme that included 5,000 homes last year had spurred FEWA to publicise the project.
“Homeowners will not incur any financial expense for installing these devices. We just want to encourage them to rationalise energy use,” he added.