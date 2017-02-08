ERC holds brainstorming session
Ajman: The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), Ajman Branch, recently held a brainstorming session to discuss various suggestions and health initiatives to be launched during the Year of Giving.
The ERC’s move follows the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to mark the 2017 as the Year of Giving.
During the session, which was chaired by Saif Ebrahem Al Nuaimi, director-general of the ERC branch in Ajman, the participants put forward a number of supportive suggestions to aid the plan, which aims to launch health and humanitarian initiatives that target various segments of the community.
The participants also proposed many ideas and humanitarian and health initiatives that are in line with the goals of the Year of Giving and serve needy segments. The ERC will give public and private institutions the opportunity to implement its initiatives in a bid to achieve an integrated social partnership.
The session was attended by Rashid Al Kaabi, Head of ERC’s Volunteer Development, and a number of doctors, volunteers, citizens and Health workers