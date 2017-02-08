Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

ERC holds brainstorming session

ERC to launch humanitarian initiatives to mark Year of Giving

Gulf News
 

Ajman: The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), Ajman Branch, recently held a brainstorming session to discuss various suggestions and health initiatives to be launched during the Year of Giving.

The ERC’s move follows the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to mark the 2017 as the Year of Giving.

During the session, which was chaired by Saif Ebrahem Al Nuaimi, director-general of the ERC branch in Ajman, the participants put forward a number of supportive suggestions to aid the plan, which aims to launch health and humanitarian initiatives that target various segments of the community.

The participants also proposed many ideas and humanitarian and health initiatives that are in line with the goals of the Year of Giving and serve needy segments. The ERC will give public and private institutions the opportunity to implement its initiatives in a bid to achieve an integrated social partnership.

The session was attended by Rashid Al Kaabi, Head of ERC’s Volunteer Development, and a number of doctors, volunteers, citizens and Health workers

More from Government

tags from this story

Ajman
follow this tag on MGNAjman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Ajman
follow this tag on MGN
khalifa bin zayed

Also In Government

Emirates official carrier for WGS 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system