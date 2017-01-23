Emiri decree issued for protecting cultural heritage
Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued on Monday an Emiri decree regarding regulation and protection of cultural heritage in the emirate.
According to the decree, the Sharjah Antiquities Authority, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Sharjah Museums Department and Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) are the official bodies tasked with the protection, management and promotion of the emirate’s cultural heritage at all local, regional and international forums.
The authorities concerned should coordinate with each other to ensure the compliance of local laws on the protection of cultural heritage with international conventions and charters. They will have to coordinate with each other, within its jurisdictions, to ensure the preservation and protection of heritage.
These bodies are responsible for developing policies and strategic plans necessary to safeguard cultural heritage, as well as proposing a bill for the protection, management and promotion of heritage and museum collections, locally, regionally and globally.
They have also the mandate to seek assistance from competent authorities to get administrative and technical support and may seek assistance from experts and specialists.