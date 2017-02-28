Electricity connection charges costly, FNC told

Abu Dhabi

A member of the Federal National Council yesterday (Tuesday) voiced concern over a rise in the cost of connecting residential properties to the electricity grid.

Salem Al Shehhi, a member from Ras Al Khaimah, told the House an up to 300 per cent increase in charges for connecting residential properties to the electricity grid is unacceptable.

He said he has received complaints from UAE nationals over social media and in person. “Charges of between Dh25,000 and Dh90,000 are a burden on many citizens, especially low-income people,” Al Shehhi said as he questioned Suhail Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy.

Al Mazroui said citizens take 20 to 30 per cent of the cost of electricity and 50 per cent of charges for connecting residential properties to the electricity grid.

“The increase in connection charges was meant to make delivery of quality services and infrastructure sustainable. And to make this increase in charges affordable, citizens were allowed to pay in installements lasting up to three years,” the minister said.

Al Shehhi also questioned the Saqr Ghobash Saeed Ghobash, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, about what he said were insecure labour cards that could be forged.

He cited cases involving farmers and fishermen who ran away from an emirate to the other, or altering their cards to work for other sponsors illegally.

Al Shehhi suggested that the cards be made similar to the Emirates ID.