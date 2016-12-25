Dubai public transport sees zero crime rate in the last eight years

TSA has developed new security inspections means at transport stations and introduced a lot of sections and departments that played a pivotal role in enhancing Dubai’s security.

Dubai: Dubai Police’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has reported a zero crime rate among the Public Transport users in the last eight years, an official said on Sunday.

Colonel Engineer Mohammad Ahmad Al Bastaki, director of Dubai Police’s TSA, said that thanks to building a meticulous and comprehensive data based on security and safety statistics in the global transport sector, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) achieved a zero crime rate per million commuters in the last eight years.

Col Al Bastaki noted that wherever there are crowds of people, security breaches remain possible, so it has become very necessary to boost the security of the public transport sector, and this is one of the hardest security challenges in all countries in the world.

He added that the TSA has developed new security inspection means at transport stations and introduced a lot of sections and departments that played a pivotal role in enhancing Dubai’s security and safety. It has introduced a K9 unit, bomb squad, and rapid intervention force and here it was the turning point that boosted Dubai’s security to maximum degree.

In spite of various challenges facing the department, the TSA managed to draw up a successful action plan for its forces as its responsibility is not to secure Dubai Metro only, but also Dubai Tram, public buses, marine transport and Dubai taxis, Col Al Bastaki said.

The TSA, as Col Al Bastaki noted, has participated effectively in international events and conferences, including UITP conference, which focus on the security of the transportation sector.

He underlined that the TSA is on standby to face future challenges. It developed security plans for all expected events and developments that will take place in Dubai such as Dubai Expo 2020.

The TSA was set up in December 2008 as per a decree by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The TSA, since its establishment, aimed to secure all public transport means in Dubai including Dubai Metro, which was then under construction.