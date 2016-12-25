Dubai public transport sees zero crime rate in the last eight years

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Dubai public transport sees zero crime rate in the last eight years

Transportation Security Administration ready to deal with all expected events in Dubai, official says

Image Credit: Dubai Police
TSA has developed new security inspections means at transport stations and introduced a lot of sections and departments that played a pivotal role in enhancing Dubai’s security.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Police’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has reported a zero crime rate among the Public Transport users in the last eight years, an official said on Sunday.

Colonel Engineer Mohammad Ahmad Al Bastaki, director of Dubai Police’s TSA, said that thanks to building a meticulous and comprehensive data based on security and safety statistics in the global transport sector, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) achieved a zero crime rate per million commuters in the last eight years.

Col Al Bastaki noted that wherever there are crowds of people, security breaches remain possible, so it has become very necessary to boost the security of the public transport sector, and this is one of the hardest security challenges in all countries in the world.

He added that the TSA has developed new security inspection means at transport stations and introduced a lot of sections and departments that played a pivotal role in enhancing Dubai’s security and safety. It has introduced a K9 unit, bomb squad, and rapid intervention force and here it was the turning point that boosted Dubai’s security to maximum degree.

In spite of various challenges facing the department, the TSA managed to draw up a successful action plan for its forces as its responsibility is not to secure Dubai Metro only, but also Dubai Tram, public buses, marine transport and Dubai taxis, Col Al Bastaki said.

The TSA, as Col Al Bastaki noted, has participated effectively in international events and conferences, including UITP conference, which focus on the security of the transportation sector.

He underlined that the TSA is on standby to face future challenges. It developed security plans for all expected events and developments that will take place in Dubai such as Dubai Expo 2020.

The TSA was set up in December 2008 as per a decree by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The TSA, since its establishment, aimed to secure all public transport means in Dubai including Dubai Metro, which was then under construction.

 

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Sultan pardons 180 inmates
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees