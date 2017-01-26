Dubai Police unveil latest rescue vehicle

The new heavy vehicle equipped with special tools.

Dubai: Dubai Police have unveiled a new rescue vehicle and drones as part of their plans to respond to road accidents with greater efficiency.

A rescue vehicle, a special motorbike and three drones were among advanced equipment showcased by Dubai Police during the Intersec expo.

The General Department of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police showed off a heavy vehicle equipped with specialised tools to deal with any eventualities arising due to road accidents, chemical accidents or even building collapses.

Major Khalid Ebrahim Al Hamadi, Director of Difficult Missions Department, said that the vehicle represented the latest technology for search and rescue teams. “This vehicle contains fire extinguishers, an electricity generator, cutters and machines to rescue people in high buildings or even people trapped in wells,” Major Al Hamadi said.

He pointed out that normal rescue vehicles can only fit two people and are specified for a particular kind of rescue mission, but the new vehicle can deal with a variety of rescue missions and can carry a team of six people at speeds of up to 120kilometres per hour.

Dubai Police have also pressed into service a special motorbike as part of the VIP Protection Squad. A special vest provided in the bike helps protect the person riding the bike in the event of accidents.

First Sergeant Ruqaia Ahmad from the motorbikes squad in the department detailed the unique features of the BMW S1000R. “The new bike has a technology which can automatically activate the air bag attached to the vest in case of accident to protect the biker at the moment of hitting the ground. The bike has the latest technology and is light. The helmet contains a Bluetooth communication device to contact the other team members.”

Three drones to secure events in Dubai and track down explosives were the other highlights of the Dubai Police pavilion.

One of the new drones can stay aloft for 45 minutes at a stretch and can reach an altitude of 2kilometres and boasts high-definition cameras with night vision technology to detect explosives.

The other two drones, called DGI Inspire 1, can hover for 25 minutes at a stretch and can ascend 1 kilometre with cameras.