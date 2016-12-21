Dubai Municipality reveals the truth on Indomie noodles
Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Wednesday has squashed rumours against the popular Indomie instant noodles, confirming that the pasta does not contain worms.
In a video that has gone viral across social media in the last four days, a woman alleges that she found two worms cooked in her dish of chicken flavoured noodles.
Eman Al Bastaki, director of food safety department at Dubai Municipality, said that the rumour surrounding Indomie noodles came from an unidentified source and did not provide any reliable information.
“The Food Safety Department enforces advanced supervisory procedures to ensure the quality of all food products sold in the market,” said Al Bastaki.
“A dedicated food safety management team was set up to investigate this particular matter to ensure that there were no contaminated batches. The investigation also discovered that there were no reports or complaints lodged against this product … whether it contained worms, or any other type of contamination.”
Al Bastaki warned social media users not to spread misleading information on the Internet, even though it may be used for entertainment purposes, “as such videos can create confusion among customers.”
If residents have any doubt on the safety of food products and want to verify rumours, they are urged to contact Dubai Municipality’s call centre 800 900 or through WhatsApp on +971 50 1077799.