Dubai imports 33.7m tonnes of food in 2016

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai imports 33.7m tonnes of food in 2016

Dubai Municipality also reports decrease in damaged food items in 2016

Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Municipality
Dubai imports 33.743 million tons of food in 2016; significant decrease in damaged items.
Gulf News
 

Dubai — The number of food shipments that arrived in Dubai through land, sea and air in 2016 was 351,761 and their total volume was 33.74 million tonnes, said an official of Dubai Municipality.

Dr Essam Al Hashimi, head of Food Trade Control Section of Dubai Municipality, said there has been a significant increase in food imports to Dubai in 2016 compared to previous years.

“In years 2013, 2014 and 2015, number of food shipments to Dubai were 293,903, 317,879 and 339,979 respectively,” said Al Hashimi.

However, last year out of the total number of shipments 343,793 were for the local market and 7,968 for re-export.

“Despite an increase in quantity of food imported to Dubai last year, the proportion of damaged food was reduced compared to previous years,” said Al Hashimi.

He added that the drop in cases of damaged food was due to the strict policies being implemented by Dubai government. In 2013, 30,420kg of damaged food was destroyed while in 2016 it was reduced to 13,952kg.

Al Hashimi said the number of foodstuff companies registered in Dubai for export and import also increased from 886 in 2013 to 3,253 last year.

More from Government

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Gulf nations are integral part of Asia: Abdullah
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Lawmaker seeks debate on expatriate issue

Lawmaker seeks debate on expatriate issue

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries