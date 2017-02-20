Dubai 10X Council holds first meeting

Dubai: A high-level council met on Monday to implement the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to place Dubai ahead of other cities in the next 10 years.

“Building the future and preparing for the rapidly changing times require our immediate action,” said Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, as he presided over the inaugural meeting of the Dubai 10X Council.

“We must form highly capable and creative teams to implement the forward-thinking vision of Shaikh Mohammad and secure the emirate’s lead in the race to forecast future trends and apply today what cities around the world will be adopting 10 years from now,” he said.

“Adhering to directives from Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, we will begin a new phase where we will be working to stay ahead of future trends and developments and to maintain our lead over other major cities,” Al Gergawi said. “Our vision and the sum of our efforts to develop our systems and institutions will now be channelled towards meeting the future needs of our society and our coming generations. Qualified Emirati nationals will lead the charge in offering the world new and innovative models for government.”

The meeting discussed the council’s tasks and responsibilities, as well as an action plan to implement the 10X initiative. Furthermore, the Council explored a number of related topics and assigned each government department a set of tasks it will be responsible for in terms of forming 10X teams that will propose creative ideas to test and implement in Dubai.

The Dubai 10X Council includes Humaid Obaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board and Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Hussain Lootah, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality; Saeed Al Tayer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); Sami Al Qamzi, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economic Development; Helal Al Merri, Director-General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism); Mona Al Merri, Director-General of the Dubai Government’s Media Office; Talal Belhoul, Deputy Director of the State Security Department; Sultan Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, Director General of the Smart Dubai Office; Ahmad Bin Byat, CEO of Dubai Holding; Abdulla Al Shaibani, Secretary General of the Dubai Executive Council; Abdulla Bin Touq, Acting CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation; Abdullah Al Karam, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA); and Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, General Director of Smart Services at Dubai Police.

The Council set the criteria and standards to adhere to when appointing the 10X teams and their leaders — who will work to come up with out-of-the-box ideas and implement them — as well as the roles and achievements expected from each government department in the period leading up to the next edition of the World Government Summit.

In the next phase, the participating government departments will begin appointing leaders for the 10X teams and setting their action plans. These leaders are set to begin training in March, while the remaining members of the teams are appointed.