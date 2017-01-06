Dewa honours new batch of Carbon Ambassadors
Dubai: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) recognised the 75 graduates of its second batch of Carbon Ambassadors.
The programme, launched by Dewa as per the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) criteria, works with support from the Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence (Dubai Carbon).
The practical aspect of the programme consists of implementing turnkey projects in partnership with a number of government and private entities. The project aims to retrofit service containers into sustainably functioning containers. During the graduation ceremony, Dewa honoured the first three winning projects.
One of the winning projects aims to provide one of the largest urban areas in Nairobi with clean drinking water. The project includes the innovative and sustainable transformation of a 20-foot converted shipping container into a water purification unit that uses reverse osmosis and can operate solely on solar energy, with a capacity of 800 gallons. The system produces 7.6 cubic metres of drinking water, aiding over 1,500 people per day.
Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, commended the efforts made by government and private organisations and most importantly, the graduates.
“Your excellence today will contribute to enhancing the UAE’s position, and will have a positive effect on the country’s energy sector,” Al Tayer told the graduates.
“The future lies ahead of you to prove your capabilities, spearhead the UAE’s water and energy sectors, and carry on the successful journey of Dubai and the UAE at the global level.”