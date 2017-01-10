Dewa discusses strategy on giving

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) officials brainstormed and reviewed its organisational corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes and the ideas presented by its staff.

The session is part of Dewa’s efforts to support the Year of Giving initiative to implement programmes to benefit the UAE society in the future and work to establish a permanent positive change in the way the next generation will serve the UAE.

Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, said, “The Year of Giving initiative reflects the rooted culture of good deeds in the hearts of Emiratis, and emphasises that the UAE leadership still adopts the approach of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who laid the foundations for humanitarian work in the UAE. At Dewa, we realise our responsibility to contribute to the Year of Giving. We have started to prepare a number of initiatives that will enrich this.

“Dewa does not only provide electricity and water services according to the highest levels of quality, efficiency, and reliability, but it also contributes to supporting the economic, environmental, and social development of Dubai and the UAE as a whole. Dewa’s CSR initiatives have always been an integral part of its strategy to serve the public good.”

In 2015, Dewa organised 66 social initiatives, which logged over 14,000 voluntary hours by employees.

Dewa’s CSR efforts over the last few years have contributed to an increase in community satisfaction and happiness levels, from 82 per cent in 2013 to 89 per cent in 2016.