Dewa chief receives honorary doctorate
Dubai: Amity University in Dubai has awarded Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), an honorary doctorate in appreciation of his continuing innovative efforts to achieve excellence and enhance scientific knowledge and sustainability. The doctorate was awarded at a graduation ceremony held in the University’s campus in Dubai International Academic City.
Al Tayer received the honorary doctorate from Ashok Chauhan, founder and president of the Amity Group. Dr Atul Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University also attended the ceremony along with academic staff of the university and the graduating batch of students.