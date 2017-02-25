Detention orders out for 20 suspects in car trading scam

Abu Dhabi: The Finance Public Prosecution on Saturday ordered the detention of 20 suspects in a car trading scam.

Abu Dhabi’s Attorney General Ali Mohammad Al Beloushi issued orders to detain the suspects for committing fraud and misappropriating people’s money while also ordering the arrest of 25 others for violating a ban on circulating news related to the scam on media and social media platforms.

The prosecution had launched investigations on February 23 and ordered the detention of the 20 suspects.

The prosecution also ordered the seizure of the cash found with the suspects, and also took interim measures against the suspects’ bank accounts and vehicles involved in the fraud.

The accused will also face charges of money laundering, a crime punishable according to the Federal Penal Code and Federal law No.9 of 2014 on combating money laundering.

A special team has been assigned to probe the case in coordination with other competent authorities.

Al Beloushi also set up a technical team to monitor and follow all news published by media and posted by social media platforms as a decision was issued on Thursday to ban circulation of news relating to the case via media and social media platforms to ensure proceedings were not affected.

The Attorney General issued an order to arrest and bring those who violated the ban by discussing the case on social media and to deal with them based on Federal Law No.5 of 2012 on combating cyber crimes.