Crowdsourcing of ideas is a great tool, says Mohammad

Dubai: Crowdsourcing is a great method to generate innovative ideas and improve the developmental process for building the future, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Saturday.

Shaikh Mohammad said the real team in this method comprises the community and the government, which serves as its executive arm to implement the projects and initiatives proposed.

“Crowdsourcing proved to be a successful way to obtain collaborative ideas,” Shaikh Mohammad said, adding that some of the mega projects in Dubai are a result of innovative ideas from members of the community adopted by the entities concerned.

Shaikh Mohammad said the Mohammad Bin Rashid Smart Majlis is open to everyone in the community, asserting that one should not hesitate to come up with ideas no matter how simple they are.

Shaikh Mohammad also affirmed that he would continue to personally follow up the innovative ideas presented to the Smart Majlis.

He honoured a number of individuals for contributing ideas through the Smart Majlis.

Since its launch, the Smart Majlis has received more than 35,000 creative ideas and comments for improvement, which have been reviewed by more than 460 employees in 41 government entities.

The Mohammad Bin Rashid Smart Majlis can be accessed via the smart phone application MBRMajlis, or through its official website www.MBRMajlis.ae. Community members can register on either of these platforms to present their ideas or comments through a simple process that includes stating the title of the idea or comment, providing a summary, choosing its relevant category, which includes: Business and Entrepreneurship, Smart City, Tourism and Entertainment, Parks and Beaches, Transportation, Electricity and Water, Safety and Security, Government Services, Health, Education, Law and Justice, Roads and Traffic, Social Responsibility and Charity Work, Art and Culture, Youth, Sports, Environment, Media, Real Estate and Housing, apart from other fields.

Contributors to the Mohammad Bin Rashid Smart Majlis are welcome to provide information to support their ideas and comments, which could be in the form of photos, videos, e-links or files. A team comprising various competent authorities is tasked with the responsibility of evaluating the ideas and comments that Shaikh Mohammad receives via the Smart Majlis in order to support the appropriate decision-making process.