‘Continuing arms expenditure hampering poverty alleviation’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Continuing arms expenditure hampering poverty alleviation’

Indo-Pak legislators call for more concrete measures in alleviating poverty in South Asia

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A group of parliamentarians legislators from India and Pakistan, who met for a dialogue in Dubai, called for more concerted efforts in alleviation of poverty from South Asia.

Highlighting some of the successes in the poverty alleviation efforts in both the countries, the delegates from the subcontinent shared their experiences in Dubai early this week.

The ninth round of Pakistan-India Legislators and Public Officials Dialogue, organised by Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat), was attended by members of parliament and state legislators, academics and media representatives from both the countries.

The forum focused on the theme of sharing of lessons on developments in poverty alleviation in Pakistan and India.

Delegates from both sides agreed that continued arms expenditure by both countries will be detrimental to the welfare of the people. The participants highlighted that acceleration in economic growth on a sustained basis is an important policy objective for poverty reduction. For this policy, the two countries must introduce reforms in institutions of governance.

Indian delegates, headed by Kirti Azad, member of Lok Sabha, highlighted a number of social safety net programmes that have helped alleviate poverty in India adding that success also needs to be based on equitable and sustained growth and the inclusion of stakeholders other than government.

Pakistani participants, headed by Syed Naveed Qamar, member of National Assembly, showcased economic growth and role of remittances. They said that in order to gain greater benefits of remittances, focus must also be placed on improvement in education and vocational training.

The participants from both countries agreed that there has been some success at global and South Asian level with the reduction in poverty, despite complexity of measuring poverty and disagreements on successful strategies.

The participants expressed concern over the growing gap in rich and poor segments of society in Pakistan and India.

The joint statement said that while the two countries have witnessed relative success in poverty alleviation, there is a need to guard against vulnerable sections of societies from falling into the vicious trap of poverty again.

More from Government

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Now, blind and deaf can contact Sharjah Police
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis