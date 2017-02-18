Communication device for disaster area wins UAE Drones for Good Award

Dubai: A low weight communication equipment project developed by Nokia won the UAE Drones for Good Award in the international category and a Sanad Academy project won the award in the national category in Dubai on Saturday.

The international project, ‘Saving Lives’, carried a prize money of $1 million while the national category winner Sanad Academy was handed a Dh1-million prize money. The Sanad Academy project is based on the idea of inventing a drone that can locate drowning victims and offer assistance immediately.

The winners were honoured by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, at the UAE Drones for Good Award and the UAE AI and Robotics Award for Good ceremony.

A total of 40 projects were shortlisted for both the awards — 20 from inside the country, including ten for UAE Drones Award and ten for UAE AI/ Robotics Award for Good. The finalists were selected from 1,017 entries from 165 countries.

The award, in its second year as part of the 3rd UAE Drones for Good Award, the UAE AI/Robotics for Good Award aims to support innovation in the key area of artificial intelligence and robotics focusing on their practical use for society’s greater good in areas such as health, education and social services. It is organised by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Fund.

On Saturday, Shaikh Hamdan reviewed several projects and technologies showcased by participating teams including practical and innovative solutions across various economic, human and scientific research fields.

The awards reflect the leading position occupied by the UAE in the field of research and scientific development and how the UAE leadership dedicates its vision and approaches to serve people and ensure their happiness.

AI/Robotics award

Shaikh Hamdan also honoured a project by the Open Bionics team which won the UAE AI/Robotics for Good Award under the international category while the "In-pipe inspection" robot won under the national category.

The In-pipe inspection robot can navigate inside oil and pipelines to detect leaks that need repair so they don’t damage their surrounding environment. The robot enables highly accurate localisation.

The international prize was $1 million while the national prize was Dh1 million. The In-pipe project is a project developed by Emirati cadres and helps detect leaks in oil pipelines.

The honouring ceremony was attended by Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Lt-General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai; as well as other senior officials.

— With inputs from WAM

Winners of UAE Drones for Good Award

Nokia Saving Lives: Low weight communication equipment capable of being carried via drones, weather balloons or even as a backpack. It facilitates setting up a quick communication network for a disaster area. It offers large radio coverage covering several square kilometres of the impacted areas during a disaster.

Sanad Academy: Sanad Smart Ring can fly to a drowning victim as an emergency response. The ring will be infused with drone technology in its body. Electronics and smart chipsets that will run through its foam body will enable features such as GPS positioning and radio communication with tablets, computers and transmitters. Waterproof cameras installed in its frame will provide live feed from within the ring.

Winners of UAE AI/Robotics for Good Award

Open Bionics: The company is using 3D scanning and 3D printing to dramatically cut the cost of fitting hand amputees with robotic prosthetics. It is creating a high-functioning bionic hand for under £3,000.

In-pipe inspection: The In-pipe inspection robot can navigate inside oil and pipelines to detect leaks that need repair so they don’t damage their surrounding environment. The robot enables highly accurate localisation.