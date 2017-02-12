Committee to oversee building permits set up

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a decision setting up Dubai’s Committee for Building Permit Procedures Development.

As per the resolution No 3 of 2017, Eng Dawood Al Hajri, Assistant Director-General for Engineering and Planning Sector at Dubai Municipality, chairs the new committee.

The committee comprises representatives from Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Department of Economic Development, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai’s Directorate General of Civil Defence, Investment Corporation of Dubai, Meraas Holding, etisalat and du.

Pursuant to the decision, the committee is responsible for enhancing consumer satisfaction and service quality in the field of building permits.

The decision authorises the committee to list, analyse, revise and develop procedures, unify the requirements and conditions, ease procedures by establishing a single window for the entire service and automate the building permits process.

In its endeavour to enhance the service, the committee may review international best practices in the field, establish and authorise specialised subcommittees and assign experts from outside the committee.

The decision also specifies the procedures for the committee’s meetings, selection of its vice-chairman and allocation of financial resources.

This decision is valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the official gazette.