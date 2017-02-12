Committee to oversee building permits set up

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Committee to oversee building permits set up

Mohammad Bin Rashid appoints members of Dubai’s Committee for Building Permit Procedures Development

Gulf News
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a decision setting up Dubai’s Committee for Building Permit Procedures Development.

As per the resolution No 3 of 2017, Eng Dawood Al Hajri, Assistant Director-General for Engineering and Planning Sector at Dubai Municipality, chairs the new committee.

The committee comprises representatives from Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Department of Economic Development, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai’s Directorate General of Civil Defence, Investment Corporation of Dubai, Meraas Holding, etisalat and du.

Pursuant to the decision, the committee is responsible for enhancing consumer satisfaction and service quality in the field of building permits.

The decision authorises the committee to list, analyse, revise and develop procedures, unify the requirements and conditions, ease procedures by establishing a single window for the entire service and automate the building permits process.

In its endeavour to enhance the service, the committee may review international best practices in the field, establish and authorise specialised subcommittees and assign experts from outside the committee.

The decision also specifies the procedures for the committee’s meetings, selection of its vice-chairman and allocation of financial resources.

This decision is valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the official gazette.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGN
dewa

Also In Government

'Eggs without hens, milk without cows'
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

10 unusual bans across the world

10 unusual bans across the world

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week