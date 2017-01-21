Civil Defence launches faster response Dolphin service

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Civil Defence launches faster response Dolphin service

Updated fire safety code to be released on Sunday

Image Credit: Dubai Media Office (Twitter)
The Civil Defence has unveiled the ‘Dolphin’ service which will use water jetpacks. The new system aims to cut response time during a fire especially when roads are packed.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Civil Defence has unveiled an innovative early response firefighting service called ‘Dolphin’ to put out fires utilising water jetpacks, it was announced on Saturday.

The new system aims to cut response time during a fire especially when roads are packed, reducing the time for putting fire under control, offering inexhaustible sources of water, minimising losses, and providing an opportunity to save more lives as a result of early arrival to the accident site.

The Civil Defence also launched the ‘Floating Firefighting Station’ which aims to cut the time of response in case of fires to save more lives, minimise possible losses, cut costs of building fixed stations and provide a makeshift firefighting equipment.


The launch of the Dolphin and the Floating Firefighting Station was announced at Intersec 2017, during which the Dubai Civil Defence also unveiled the new Fire Safety and Life Protection Code 2017 which has been updated according to the requirements of the present.

Lt-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, recently reviewed the updated Fire Safety and Life Protection Code.

The code updates included increasing the number of pages from 707 to 1,564, the number of chapters from 19 to 20 and that of tables from 116 to 254 as well as the number of graphics from 296 to 784. The updated code is expected to be released on Sunday.

The dual language copy (Arabic and English) also featured new sections including Home Alarm Systems, Renewable Energy, Occupational Safety and Health, Environmental Management and Sustainability, Requirement and Conditions for the Use of Flammable Liquids, Responsibilities of Individuals and Authorities Concerned With The Implementation of Civil Defence Requirement and New 2D and 3D graphics, among others.

Commenting on the code, Major-General Jasem Mohammad Al Marzouqi, General Commander of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, said the revised code is consistent with the latest urban developments locally and internationally, and will help provide easy access to ensure occupational health and safety. The code which has been updated according to the best international standards was developed in cooperation between public and private sectors.

He added that the code explores future challenges and lays the scientific foundations for saving lives and property.

More from Government

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

UAE and India: A relationship going stronger
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?