Civil Defence launches faster response Dolphin service

The Civil Defence has unveiled the ‘Dolphin’ service which will use water jetpacks. The new system aims to cut response time during a fire especially when roads are packed.

Dubai: Dubai Civil Defence has unveiled an innovative early response firefighting service called ‘Dolphin’ to put out fires utilising water jetpacks, it was announced on Saturday.

The new system aims to cut response time during a fire especially when roads are packed, reducing the time for putting fire under control, offering inexhaustible sources of water, minimising losses, and providing an opportunity to save more lives as a result of early arrival to the accident site.

The Civil Defence also launched the ‘Floating Firefighting Station’ which aims to cut the time of response in case of fires to save more lives, minimise possible losses, cut costs of building fixed stations and provide a makeshift firefighting equipment.

الدفاع المدني في دبي يطلق مشروع "الدولفين" ... إطفائي طائر للتعامل المبتكر والسريع مع الحرائق عند المرافق المائية #دبي pic.twitter.com/qZpYpM9fh9 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) 21 January 2017

The launch of the Dolphin and the Floating Firefighting Station was announced at Intersec 2017, during which the Dubai Civil Defence also unveiled the new Fire Safety and Life Protection Code 2017 which has been updated according to the requirements of the present.

Lt-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, recently reviewed the updated Fire Safety and Life Protection Code.

The code updates included increasing the number of pages from 707 to 1,564, the number of chapters from 19 to 20 and that of tables from 116 to 254 as well as the number of graphics from 296 to 784. The updated code is expected to be released on Sunday.

The dual language copy (Arabic and English) also featured new sections including Home Alarm Systems, Renewable Energy, Occupational Safety and Health, Environmental Management and Sustainability, Requirement and Conditions for the Use of Flammable Liquids, Responsibilities of Individuals and Authorities Concerned With The Implementation of Civil Defence Requirement and New 2D and 3D graphics, among others.

Commenting on the code, Major-General Jasem Mohammad Al Marzouqi, General Commander of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, said the revised code is consistent with the latest urban developments locally and internationally, and will help provide easy access to ensure occupational health and safety. The code which has been updated according to the best international standards was developed in cooperation between public and private sectors.

He added that the code explores future challenges and lays the scientific foundations for saving lives and property.