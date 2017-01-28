Abu Dhabi sets up court for non-Muslims

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Abu Dhabi sets up court for non-Muslims

Mansour Bin Zayed issues resolution establishing Personal Status and Inheritance Court for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi

Gulf News
 

ABU DHABI:  A Personal Status and Inheritance Court has been set up for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi to ensure prompt justice and strengthen the culture of tolerance.

A resolution to this effect has been issued by Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. 
 
The move is in line with the strategic goals of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to enhance the effectiveness and sustainability of the judicial procedures and ensure access to services for all segments of the society. 
 
Chancellor Yousuf Saeed Al Ibry, Under-Secretary of the Department, said an integrated action at all social, educational and institutional levels is required to spread the culture of tolerance in the judicial domain.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNMansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNMansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Mohammad Bin Zayed meets Italian FM
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads