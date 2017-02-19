Abu Dhabi Police launches seatbelt campaign

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to commit to using seat belts to maintain safety, prevention of injuries and deaths caused by traffic accidents as part of an awareness campaign that was launched here.

The initiative is to enhance traffic security, safety of the individual and raising awareness of traffic culture in the community, including contributing to the reduction of all causes of traffic accidents resulting in deaths and other serious injuries.

Brigadier General Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi, deputy director of the Directorate of Traffic and Patrols at Abu Dhabi Police said the aim of launching the campaign was to ensure the use of seat belts. “To remind motorists to use seat belts is not a preventative measure only, but a binding action, according to the traffic law. Not wearing seat belt is a traffic violation punishable by a fine of Dh400, recording four black points against the driver.”

Shehhi stressed that the use of the safety belt is one of the reasons for the survival of many drivers who had been involved in accidents. It is also important for the people sitting next to the driver’s seat to wear belts which most don’t do despite being aware of the risks.