Abu Dhabi Police launches seatbelt campaign

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Abu Dhabi Police launches seatbelt campaign

The initiative is to enhance traffic security

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to commit to using seat belts to maintain safety, prevention of injuries and deaths caused by traffic accidents as part of an awareness campaign that was launched here.

The initiative is to enhance traffic security, safety of the individual and raising awareness of traffic culture in the community, including contributing to the reduction of all causes of traffic accidents resulting in deaths and other serious injuries.

Brigadier General Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi, deputy director of the Directorate of Traffic and Patrols at Abu Dhabi Police said the aim of launching the campaign was to ensure the use of seat belts. “To remind motorists to use seat belts is not a preventative measure only, but a binding action, according to the traffic law. Not wearing seat belt is a traffic violation punishable by a fine of Dh400, recording four black points against the driver.”

Shehhi stressed that the use of the safety belt is one of the reasons for the survival of many drivers who had been involved in accidents. It is also important for the people sitting next to the driver’s seat to wear belts which most don’t do despite being aware of the risks.

More from Government

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

CEO of International Humanitarian City named
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world