Abdullah: UAE stands by Yemen

Emirates' historic affinity towards Yemen and commitment to support the country’s legitimacy stressed

 

ABU DHABI: Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, emphasised the historic stand of the UAE towards the people of Yemen and its commitment to support the country’s legitimacy.

This stand, he said, would contribute to restoring security and stability, and safeguard Yemen’s sovereignty and unity.

He also stressed the strong relations between the two countries.

The UAE minister made the remarks on Thursday when he met with Abdul Malik Abdul Jalil Al Mukhlafi, Yemen’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Both sides discussed the latest developments in regional and international arenas and exchanged views on a number of issues in Yemen.

Al Mukhlafi lauded the UAE’s support for legitimacy in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition’s stand.

He also stressed on the strong relations between the UAE and Yemen.

Salem Al Ghafli, the UAE Ambassador to Yemen, and Faris Al Mazroui, Assistant Foreign Minister for Security and Military Affairs, also attended the meeting.

Fahad Saeed Al Menhali, Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to the UAE, was also present.

