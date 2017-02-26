Mobile
Abdullah: UAE keen to build Latvia ties

Foreign Minister's meeting with Lativian President Vejonis covers wide range of subjects

 

Dubai: Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met on Sunday with President of Republic of Latvia, Raimonds Vejonis, in the presence of Arvils Aseradens, Minister for Economics and Deputy Prime Minister of Latvia.

During the meeting, the two parties reviewed cooperation in politics economics, trade, tourism, education, food security and other areas. They also discussed a number of issues of common interest.

Shaikh Abdullah and President Vejonis exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

While welcoming President of Latvia, the UAE Foreign Minister said that he was looking forward to strengthening the growing ties between the UAE and the Republic of Latvia through harnessing partnership opportunities between them in many different sectors.

He stressed the keenness of the UAE to enhance its distinguished relationship with Latvia, which began decades ago, thanks to the support and interest of the leaders of the two countries.

President Vejonis stressed his country's keenness to enhance joint cooperation with the UAE in various fields, and open new horizons for partnership between the two countries. He also praised the vision of the UAE's wise leadership, and status occupied by the UAE at regional and international levels.

The meeting was attended by Hanan Obaid Khalfan Al Alili, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Latvia.

