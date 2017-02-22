Abdullah meets Danish officials

COPENHAGEN: The Crown Prince of Denmark, Frederik Andre Henrik Christian, on Tuesday received Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the meeting, Shaikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Prince Frederik, and Their Highnesses’ wishes to the people of Denmark for more progress and prosperity.

The Danish Crown Prince reciprocated greetings to Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed, stressing his country’s keenness to boost relations with the UAE in various fields.

The meeting touched on cooperation between the two sides and mechanisms of boosting it. They also exchanged views on the latest developments and current developments at the regional and international levels.

Shaikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with the Kingdom of Denmark in various fields.

Prince Frederik welcomed the visit of Shaikh Abdullah to Denmark, stressing that the UAE is today a beacon of leadership and excellence in various fields.

Meanwhile, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Prime Minister of Denmark, also received Shaikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting dealt with the existing bilateral relations and means of boosting them to serve the common interests of the two countries.

They also exchanged views on the current developments at the regional and international levels as well as on a number of issues of common concern.

Shaikh Abdullah said relations between the UAE and Denmark are witnessing a remarkable development in various fields in the framework of the care and attention of the leadership of the two countries.

Rasmussen welcomed Shaikh Abdullah’s visit to Denmark, stressing the depth of the strategic relations between the two countries and the role of leadership in promoting them.

Shaikh Abdullah also met with Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelson, Minister of Justice Søren Pape Poulsen, and Minister for Education Merete Riisager.

Shaikh Abdullah and the ministers explored possible avenues to boost bilateral relations and discussed mutual cooperation in various areas including educational and legal fields. They also exchanged views on the current regional and international developments as well as other issues of mutual concern.

The meetings were attended by Dr Ahmad Abdullah Humaid Bel Houl Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education, and Fatima Khamis Al Mazroui, UAE Ambassador to Copenhagen.