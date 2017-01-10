5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named; UN and other countries condemn terror attacks in Afghanistan

UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan (second from left) during an event in Kandahar.

UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan (second from left) during an event in Kandahar. Image Credit: Twitter

Policemen standing guard at the site of an explosion near the governor's compound in Kandahar Image Credit: AFP

New York: The United Nations on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attacks targeting the residence of the Provincial Governor of Kandahar and a second attack near the Afghan Parliament in Kabul.

A statement carried by Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said that the despicable attacks reportedly injured Juma Mohammed Abdullah Al Ka'abi, UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan, and the Governor of Kandahar, and killed at least 13 of people, including five UAE nationals, who had been on a mission to carry out humanitarian, educational and development projects in the Republic of Afghanistan.

The five UAE martyrs have been named on Wednesday as: Mohammad Ali Zainal Al Bastaki, Abdullah Mohammad Eisa Obaid Al Kaabi, Ahmad Rashid Salim Ali Al Mazroui, Ahmad Abdul Rahman Ahmad Al Tunaiji, and Abdul Hamid Sultan Abdullah Ibrahim Al Hammadi.

Thirteen people were killed in the bombing attack that targeted a guesthouse of a pronvicial governor in Kandahar.

The United Nations extended its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. The United Nations expressed its solidarity with the people and Governments of the United Arab Emirates and of Afghanistan, calling for those responsible for the attack to be brought to justice.

In its statement, the UN said: “Indiscriminate attacks against civilians, including diplomatic envoys, are violations of human rights and international humanitarian law and cannot be justified.”

France denounces Kandahar attack

In Paris, the Republic of France on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attacks targeting the residence of the Provincial Governor of Kandahar, injuring Juma Mohammed Abdullah Al Ka'abi, UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan, and killed a dozen others.

A statement issued by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the attack near the Afghan Parliament in Kabul, killing 30 people and injuring others.

The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. It expressed its full support to the authorities of Afghanistan in its war against terrorism.

US embassy statement on Kandahar attack

“The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the terror attack in Kandahar that resulted in the deaths of (several) people, including five Emirati diplomats, and the wounding of many others, including the Emirati Ambassador. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured.

”An attack on any diplomat is an attack on the right of all diplomats to safely and securely advance and represent their nations around the world. The United States stands with the people of Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates as they fight to counter terrorism,” said a US embassy spokesperson.

Kuwait condemns blast targeting UAE diplomats

Kuwait condemned an explosion against a guesthouse of Kandahar's provincial government, Afghanistan, which injured the UAE ambassador and killed a number of Emirati diplomats on Tuesday.

"This terrorist crime, which targeted the noble humanitarian action and those supervising it, showed again how the menace of terrorism has been targeting mankind and those seeking wellbeing of others," said a ministry source as quoted by Kuwait News Agency, KUNA.

He praised the huge humanitarian efforts of the UAE.

"Kuwait supports the governments of UAE and Afghanistan in any measures they adopt to confront terrorism and extremism, he said.

The source wished a speedy recovery for Al Kaabi and the other diplomats.

Attack condemned

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday condemned the attack, with Tweets stating: “There is no human or moral or religious reason for bombing and killing those who want to help the people. God bless our martyrs.”

He added: Five martyrs died trying to help poor people and children in Kandahar. Emirati people are proud of them and offer them for the sake of humanity, which terrorists can't understand.”

In a statement, Shaikh Mohammad said that the Emirati workers are a source of pride for the nation. He further said that terrorist acts do not differentiate between young and old, and their atrocities against innocent people who dedicate their lives to serving humanity show that they do not have any regard for human values.

His Highness prayed to Almighty Allah to grant mercy on their souls.

Shaikh Mohammed also affirmed that the UAE will continue to provide humanitarian and development assistance to affected communities and support people in need regardless of challenges. He further noted that the sons and daughters of the UAE will continue to support the country’s humanitarian aid programmes to help the poor and those in need around the world.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed, has said the Kandahar attack was "carried by forces of evil and darkness."

In a series of tweets, Mohammad Bin Zayed said: “Their criminal actions won't terrorize us nor force us to abandon our humanitarian principles, including extending a helping hand to nations.”

He added: “We lost our heroes as they carried out their humanitarian mission. They are a source of pride for our nation. May God bless their souls.” Mohamed bin Zayed: “Abhorrent acts of terror conducted by forces of evil & darkness won't deter us from walking the path of giving & charity.”

Heinous terror attack

The UAE foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday said: "[The ministry] is following the heinous terrorist attack on the guesthouse of the Kandahar governor which resulted in the injury of his excellency Juma Mohammad Abdullah Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and a number of Emirati diplomats," the statement said.

The attack on Tuesday took place during a meeting between senior Afghan officials and diplomats from the UAE embassy.

Afghan officials said the explosion killed at least seven people and wounded 18 others.

In follow-up, the ministry has set up a special operations room in conjunction with the UAE Armed Forces and the Afghan government.

The diplomats, who were in Kandahar on a humanitarian mission, were expected to open a number of UAE-backed projects as part of an aid programme to Afghanistan.