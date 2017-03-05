Mobile
20,000 copies of Mohammad’s book sold out

Publishers to print 20,000 more copies of the book ‘Reflections on Happiness and Positivity’

  • Book launch of sheikh Mohammed during Emirates Literature Festival at InterContinental Hotel in Dubai FestivalImage Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Around 20,000 copies of the book “Reflections on Happiness and Positivity”, written by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, have been already been sold out, the publisher said.

The publisher, Explorer, has decided to print 20,000 more copies of the book which will be distributed in the local market within the next few days.

The book received an overwhelming response soon after Shaikh Mohammad announced its release on his Twitter account.

The book deals with several topics and includes lessons, examples and stories based on a different life philosophy: positivity as a perspective, and happiness of people as a goal and a lifestyle.

Through the book, Shaikh Mohammad has painted a different vision of administration and development, based on positivity, confidence and faith in citizens of the Arab World.

He also puts forward his philosophy in dealing with terrorism and his suggestions for Arab governments and peoples to tackle cultural, economic and intellectual backwardness.

Shaikh Mohammad said that he’s tried to answer profound questions about development in a rather simple storytelling style, to make the book relatable to the young generation.

