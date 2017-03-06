Zayed Future Energy Prize invites entries for 10th cycle

Abu Dhabi: The Zayed Future Energy Prize has announced opening of entries for the 10th cycle of the accolades until July 6, 2017.

Submissions from eligible entrants are invited to apply in the Small and Medium Enterprise, Non-Profit Organisation, and Global High Schools categories, while the Large Corporation and Lifetime Achievement categories are open to nominations from the public.

President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has declared 2017 as the #Year of Giving, which coincides with the 10th cycle of the award. Established to honour the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s legacy of environmental stewardship and sustainability, and having positively impacted the lives of more than 289 million people to date, the prize embodies the UAEs spirit of giving and expands it to a global scale.

Director of the Zayed Future Energy Prize, Dr Nawal Al Hosani commented: “In January 2018, we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the award. Since its inception, the prize has continuously recognised and empowered those striving to deliver a sustainable future for all, hence the extraordinary impact we have seen over the previous nine years.”

Dr Al Hosani further said: “We call on all those who want to join our international community of pioneers positively changing the lives of millions of people, to enter the Zayed Future Energy Prize today. From providing access to energy in Africa, to innovative storage solutions in Europe, our winners have been pushing the boundaries of what is achievable in terms of clean energy solutions and sustainable practices across the world.”

The prize has received over 10,000 nominations and submissions across more than 100 countries since its founding in 2008. In 2016 alone, the prize received a record 1,676 entries from 103 different nations, a 22 per cent increase on the previous record set the year before.

Paul Smith-Lomas, CEO of Practical Action, the winner in the Non-Profit Organisation category of the 2017 Zayed Future Energy Prize, said, “We would highly recommend other organisations to apply for the prize in the future. It allows you to benefit from the publicity and associated networking opportunities that come with this prestigious award.”