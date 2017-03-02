Mobile
Where 9 new Tesla car charging stations are installed in Dubai

Mall of the Emirates adds nine Tesla Destination Charging stations to help new electric car owners top up

Image Credit: Supplied
Following the official launch of Tesla in the UAE last week, Mall of the Emirates has installed nine Tesla Destination Charging connectors to keep the first adopters of the electric vehicles fully powered up. Tesla charging stations are located in hotels and resorts, and places where Tesla cars are driven frequently.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Efforts for the introduction of Tesla’s zero-emission electric cars to the UAE this summer are already in full swing as popular destinations prepare to welcome the new vehicles.

In addition to 26 charging stations already installed in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Mall of the Emirates is helping lead the way to a greener UAE future with the addition of nine new Tesla Destination Charging stations. The mall management says this will help new Tesla car owners top up their car’s batteries during visits to the shopping mall.

The new chargers come after new rules were issued this week by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) to ensure all public and private organisations and developers in Dubai must get approvals from the electricity authority before establishing, installing, operating or maintaining any electric vehicle charging stations.

Last month, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of the California-based auto manufacturer, announced in Dubai that his game-changing vehicles would enter the UAE market this summer and will be supported by a new service centre under construction in Dubai and another in Abu Dhabi in 2018.

Mall owners Majid Al Futtaim said on Thursday that the addition of the new charging stations at the Fashion Dome valet parking area on first and second floors will help Tesla owners top up to add 100 kilometres of driving range for every hour that the car is plugged in.

Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, managing director, East Region — Property Management, Shopping Malls for Majid Al Futtaim, said his firm “is proud to offer the first generation of Tesla drivers Dubai’s largest cluster of charging stations”.

“Innovation and sustainability are part of the core values of the retail pioneer and we are excited to offer our visitors another new and bold experience.”

He said as part of the company’s green building and energy management policies, sustainable improvements are including in its design infrastructure in partnership with groups such as Dubai Carbon and Global Alliance for Building and Construction.

dewa

