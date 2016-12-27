Waste collection made more environmentally friendly

Abu Dhabi: Waste collection vehicles in the capital are now generating 30 per cent less carbon emissions compared to last month, top officials said in the capital today (December 27).

The reduction in carbon emissions is a result of using more environmentally friendly vehicles for waste collection on the eastern section of Abu Dhabi island, said Eisa Al Qubaisi, general manager at the Centre for Waste Management (Tadweer).

“Waste collection bins have also been fitted with sensors that will alert the collection company when they are full, and enable them to make fewer trips to collection points,” Al Qubaisi told Gulf News.

“The use of these new technologies reflects our aim to introduce the most effective methods to monitor, control and reduce waste generation,” he added.

Al Qubaisi was speaking at the announcement of Tadweer’s new five-year partnership with Sharjah-based environment and waste management firm, Bee’ah.

Tadweer is responsible for overseeing and regulating all waste management and pest control activities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. The new contract tasks Bee’ah with handling waste management on the eastern side of Abu Dhabi Island (east of Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street or Airport Road).

The partnership commenced on December 4, and is part of Tadweer’s Dh1.2 billion worth of waste management and transportation projects launched this year.

According to Bee’ah executives, nearly 1,000 new jobs have been created to facilitate waste collection and management operations in the capital’s eastern section. The company has also employed more than 200 vehicles, which adhere to a higher level of European carbon emission standards (Euro V vehicles, compared to the Euro II and III vehicles used in the past).

The new waste collection bins are colour coded to allow easy segregation for recycling purposes. Black bins are designated for general waste and green bins are for recyclable items,

Earlier this month, Tadweer announced a waste management masterplan that aims to slash waste in the emirate by 85 per cent by 2040 with the use of more efficient and environmentally friendly collection, treatment, recovery and disposal methods.