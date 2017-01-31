Space sector to become bigger force in UAE economy, official says

Shaikh Mohammad, Shaikh Hamdan and Dr Khalifa Al Rumaithi at the opening of the Global Space Congress.

Shaikh Mohammad meeting Arab space scientists and space agency directors on the sidelines of the conference.

Shaikh Mohammad touring the exhibition being held on the sidelines of the Global Space Congress in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The UAE began its journey into space a decade ago, and is continuing to make inroads in the field in order to serve humanity, a top space industry expert announced at the Global Space Congress on Tuesday.

The Congress was opened in the capital on Monday by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“We started our forays into space to serve our community as well, and as we go forward, the space industry will become an even bigger force for developing our society and economy,” Dr Khalifa Al Rumaithi, chairman of the UAE Space Agency, said at the opening.

“To that end, we strongly believe that working together, with mutual cooperation and collaboration, is the best way to reap the benefits of space exploration and investment,” he added.

The opening day also saw the attendance of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, and other dignitaries.

The two-day Congress is being attended by about 600 attendees, including international space agency experts, investors and government officials.

The UAE has already invested about Dh20 billion in the space sector, including the launch of YahSat, Thuraya and DubaiSat commercial satellites.

In 2014, it also announced the Hope Mars Mission, which is set to send an unmanned probe to the Red Planet by 2020. The Mission is being carried out by a team composed solely of Emirati engineers, and is one of the nation’s first forays into space exploration.

A number of regional industry experts also discussed their plans for the sector.

“Many people think space is something that is very far away, and cannot affect their daily lives much. In fact, space is a strategic frontier for technological advancement. After all, many people are unaware that the GPS system they use for daily navigation are a result of space exploration,” said Dr Turki Al Saud, president of the King Abdul Aziz City got Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia.

“Moreover, the launch of smaller satellites that can carry out multiple space experiments have proved to be a breakthrough in the field, and are producing results that are revolutionising science,” he added.

Among its pioneering projects, Al Saud said Saudi Arabia is now looking to discover gravitational waves as part of a 10-year experiment with small satellites.

Mohammad meets Arab space scientists

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday received Arab space scientists and space agency directors participating in the Global Space Congress.

During the meeting, Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the officials and scientists, and underscored the importance of utilising Arab minds and expertise to develop the space sector and drive it into advanced levels.

Shaikh Mohammad called on decision-makers and relevant bodies in the Arab world to activate coordination and cooperation, as well as building inter-Arab partnerships in the field of space science.

He urged them to work together to achieve national goals of progress and catch up to advanced countries, in order to become equally competitive and capable.

“Joint Arab work is a dream and unwavering policy of the UAE. This helps protect higher Arab interests and make the people of the Arab world more happy,” Shaikh Mohammad said, adding that the people of the Arab world are dreaming of a better future and for the Arab nation to regain its status and positive role in international arenas.

Earlier, Shaikh Mohammad toured the exhibition held on the sidelines of the Global Space Congress. He acquainted himself with the innovations and programmes presented by bodies taking part in the event.