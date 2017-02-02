Safety measures strengthened at Sharjah’s Al Khan beach

The new safety strategy features two main and six subsidiary watchtowers for lifeguards, inaddition to a rescue boat, two jet skis and two buggy cars.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the implementation of new security procedures along Al Khan beach to enhance safety levels for visitors and tourists.

The new safety strategy features two main and six subsidiary watchtowers for lifeguards, in addition to a rescue boat, two jet skis and two buggy cars.

It also includes 17 lifeguards who will patrol the beach from sunrise until sunset.

The team of lifeguards include one supervisor and two adjuncts.

In November last year, a 40-year-old man drowned while swimming at Al Khan beach.

The new safety plan aligns with Shurooq’s mission to provide all leisure destinations in the emirate with the highest safety and security standards.

“It was an organisational responsibility for us to implement all necessary procedures that were required to deliver a memorable beach-going experience well integrated into the highest quality of safety and security throughout the year, especially during high season,” Ahmad Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Operating Officer of Shurooq, said.

Al Qaseer added that the new safety measures will improve levels of visitor satisfaction. “Enhancing beach safety makes it an agreeable and attractive tourist and family destination, and paves the way for many leisure and tourist projects in the future,” he said.

Al Khan bay borders Sharjah and Dubai, and is a popular spot for leisure and tourism.

“For many years, it has served as a pivotal centre for leisure and tourism because with its various attractions like the Sharjah Aquarium, Sharjah Maritime Museum, Al Aqroubi Mosque and Al Khan Heritage Village — all of which originated in what is currently known as the current Al Khan suburb,” Al Qaseer said.