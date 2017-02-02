Safety measures strengthened at Sharjah’s Al Khan beach

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Safety measures strengthened at Sharjah’s Al Khan beach

Shurooq introduces more watchtowers, lifeguards and rescue equipment

Image Credit: Shurooq
The new safety strategy features two main and six subsidiary watchtowers for lifeguards, inaddition to a rescue boat, two jet skis and two buggy cars.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the implementation of new security procedures along Al Khan beach to enhance safety levels for visitors and tourists.

The new safety strategy features two main and six subsidiary watchtowers for lifeguards, in addition to a rescue boat, two jet skis and two buggy cars.

It also includes 17 lifeguards who will patrol the beach from sunrise until sunset.

The team of lifeguards include one supervisor and two adjuncts.

In November last year, a 40-year-old man drowned while swimming at Al Khan beach.

The new safety plan aligns with Shurooq’s mission to provide all leisure destinations in the emirate with the highest safety and security standards.

“It was an organisational responsibility for us to implement all necessary procedures that were required to deliver a memorable beach-going experience well integrated into the highest quality of safety and security throughout the year, especially during high season,” Ahmad Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Operating Officer of Shurooq, said.

Al Qaseer added that the new safety measures will improve levels of visitor satisfaction. “Enhancing beach safety makes it an agreeable and attractive tourist and family destination, and paves the way for many leisure and tourist projects in the future,” he said.

Al Khan bay borders Sharjah and Dubai, and is a popular spot for leisure and tourism.

“For many years, it has served as a pivotal centre for leisure and tourism because with its various attractions like the Sharjah Aquarium, Sharjah Maritime Museum, Al Aqroubi Mosque and Al Khan Heritage Village — all of which originated in what is currently known as the current Al Khan suburb,” Al Qaseer said.

More from Environment

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEnvironment

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Environment

UAE minister calls for rational consumption
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah