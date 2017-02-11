Rescued from private owner, lions get root canal fix

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rescued from private owner, lions get root canal fix

South African doctor conducts surgery at Abu Dhabi centre

  • Dr Gerhard Steenkamp (right) and Dr Jane Budd (left) performing the root-canal surgery on Alex, an adult malImage Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
  • Amy, an adult female white lion, on the operation table. Two of her teeth were fractured and one could not be Image Credit: Binsal Abdul Kader/Gulf News
  • The lions after the surgery.Image Credit: Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Wildlife Centre
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Two adult lions who were unable to eat and sleep properly for several weeks due to severe pain caused by tooth fractures underwent root canal surgery on Friday.

The animals were injured while they were in illegal captivity. Their ordeal ended on Friday as they underwent a root canal surgery at their new home, Abu Dhabi Wildlife Centre (ADWC) at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi.

Alex and Amy were rescued from a private owner who was illegally keeping them as a pet in Sharjah. They were rescued and staying in Sharjah Breeding Centre for Endangered Arabian Wildlife for about three months until they were moved to ADWC a week ago for better care.

“They were suffering from severe pain and a root canal surgery was the only solution,” said Rone’l Barcellos, the manager of the centre.

She said the centre joined hands with Sharjah Breeding Centre for Endangered Arabian Wildlife and Dentsply Sirona that supplied equipment for the surgery in a joint mission to give relief to the lions.

Dr Gerhard Steenkamp, senior lecturer at the University of Pretoria in South Africa, voluntarily conducted the surgery. He was in the UAE to attend a conference.

Alex, the male lion, was the first one to reach the operation table. Otherwise aggressive with his keepers, he fell asleep soon after he was administered anaesthesia by Dr Jane Budd, head veterinarian at Sharjah Breeding Centre. Around eight animal keepers carried him to the operation theatre.

Dr Steenkamp said the fracture on Alex’s tooth might have occurred by either fighting between animals or while biting the iron fence of the enclosure or cage [to escape].

He said he had treated lions in the UAE, whose teeth were broken. “The owners who keep them as pets cut their teeth to make them less harmful. But it makes them more aggressive,” he said.

The veterinarian said more awareness is needed to stop such illegal and cruel practice. “First of all, it is illegal to keep them as pets and it is cruel also.”

After Alex’s successful surgery, Amy, the female white lion, was brought to the operation theatre. Two of her teeth were fractured and one could not be cured by a root canal surgery. The doctor removed one tooth and performed the surgery on the other one.

Asked about their age, Dr Steemkamp said a vet could not determine the animals’ age. “I can just say they are adult lions … may be around six years old.” He said it was a misconception that animals’ teeth indicated their age.

He has performed surgeries on more than 100 lions in his 22 year-old career. There was only one risky incident. A tiger got up on the operation table during the surgery. The animal was given sedation, brought under control and the surgery was completed.

Barcellos, ADWC manager, was happy after the successful surgery. “Now they will have a normal life at their new home.”

With the arrival of two newcomers, the centre has now more than ten lions, she said.

More from Environment

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEnvironment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Environment

Divers clean shipwreck turned hub of marine life
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year