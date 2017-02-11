Rescued from private owner, lions get root canal fix

Amy, an adult female white lion, on the operation table. Two of her teeth were fractured and one could not be

Amy, an adult female white lion, on the operation table. Two of her teeth were fractured and one could not be Image Credit: Binsal Abdul Kader/Gulf News

Dr Gerhard Steenkamp (right) and Dr Jane Budd (left) performing the root-canal surgery on Alex, an adult mal Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Two adult lions who were unable to eat and sleep properly for several weeks due to severe pain caused by tooth fractures underwent root canal surgery on Friday.

The animals were injured while they were in illegal captivity. Their ordeal ended on Friday as they underwent a root canal surgery at their new home, Abu Dhabi Wildlife Centre (ADWC) at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi.

Alex and Amy were rescued from a private owner who was illegally keeping them as a pet in Sharjah. They were rescued and staying in Sharjah Breeding Centre for Endangered Arabian Wildlife for about three months until they were moved to ADWC a week ago for better care.

“They were suffering from severe pain and a root canal surgery was the only solution,” said Rone’l Barcellos, the manager of the centre.

She said the centre joined hands with Sharjah Breeding Centre for Endangered Arabian Wildlife and Dentsply Sirona that supplied equipment for the surgery in a joint mission to give relief to the lions.

Dr Gerhard Steenkamp, senior lecturer at the University of Pretoria in South Africa, voluntarily conducted the surgery. He was in the UAE to attend a conference.

Alex, the male lion, was the first one to reach the operation table. Otherwise aggressive with his keepers, he fell asleep soon after he was administered anaesthesia by Dr Jane Budd, head veterinarian at Sharjah Breeding Centre. Around eight animal keepers carried him to the operation theatre.

Dr Steenkamp said the fracture on Alex’s tooth might have occurred by either fighting between animals or while biting the iron fence of the enclosure or cage [to escape].

He said he had treated lions in the UAE, whose teeth were broken. “The owners who keep them as pets cut their teeth to make them less harmful. But it makes them more aggressive,” he said.

The veterinarian said more awareness is needed to stop such illegal and cruel practice. “First of all, it is illegal to keep them as pets and it is cruel also.”

After Alex’s successful surgery, Amy, the female white lion, was brought to the operation theatre. Two of her teeth were fractured and one could not be cured by a root canal surgery. The doctor removed one tooth and performed the surgery on the other one.

Asked about their age, Dr Steemkamp said a vet could not determine the animals’ age. “I can just say they are adult lions … may be around six years old.” He said it was a misconception that animals’ teeth indicated their age.

He has performed surgeries on more than 100 lions in his 22 year-old career. There was only one risky incident. A tiger got up on the operation table during the surgery. The animal was given sedation, brought under control and the surgery was completed.

Barcellos, ADWC manager, was happy after the successful surgery. “Now they will have a normal life at their new home.”

With the arrival of two newcomers, the centre has now more than ten lions, she said.