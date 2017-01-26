Now, smart changing rooms on Dubai beaches

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Now, smart changing rooms on Dubai beaches

Solar-powered dressing rooms will also have alarm system to alert medical emergencies

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
New changing room installed at Umm Suqeim 1 beach inDubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai is fast changing into a smart city and changing rooms cannot lag behind in going smart! Well, we are not talking about smart virtual dress changing rooms. It is the changing rooms on Dubai beaches that are going smart.

Smart changing rooms are the latest innovation of the same company, D Idea Media, which introduced Smart Palms, the palm-shaped sustainable solar hubs that offer free Wi-Fi service and charging points for smart devices, in Dubai’s parks and beaches.

Viktor Nelepa, founder and CEO of the company, told Gulf News that it has signed an agreement with the Dubai Municipality to install smart changing rooms on Dubai beaches.

“It is a socially responsible product which runs entirely on solar energy. Apart from being a public facility allowing beach users to change somewhere lockable and private, the structure has been designed to enable incorporation of potential vending machines or pop-up shop (kiosks) also powered by sustainable energy.”

Each dressing room is planned with two compartments, for male and female users. “The changing rooms have an alarm feature which sounds if the door is locked and there is no motion detected inside for five minutes, thus alerting in case of a medical emergency inside.”

“Around 20kW of energy will be generated per day. This will be sufficient to not only service the changing room but also power the wind poles situated next to the structure. These will be used to light up powerful LED floodlighting over the beach. So, there is lighting inside the changing rooms and the public areas around it as well.”

Nelepa said proper lighting on the beach could help the municipality to consider the possibility of permitting night-time swimming, which is currently banned in Dubai.

Pamela Nelepa, the PR and media coordinator with the company, said the firm is starting with the installation of two smart changing rooms on Umm Suqeim Beach 1. The installation of the first one was completed on Monday.

“In the same area on the beach, there are also two Smart Palms, which will turn the whole area into a smart beach, designed, manufactured and delivered by us in cooperation with the Dubai Municipality. This is in accordance with the vision of the leaders of Dubai to make this city one of the smartest by creating smart, sustainable, renewable and socially responsible products which are developed, designed and manufactured in the UAE.”

She said the plan is to extend the concept on all beaches in Dubai. “We are also providing advertising opportunity in the form of well-lit static banners around the changing rooms.”

The firm worked with Arabian Profile Limited in the industrial design and manufacturing of the changing rooms, wind poles and as well as the Smart Palms.

 

Smart features

Produces 20kW electricity daily, using solar power

Provides lighting inside and outside changing rooms

Sounds alarm if motion is not detected for 5 minutes

Features vending machines/pop-up shop

More from Environment

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEnvironment

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Environment

Dubai to produce bio fuel from leftover food
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day