New Year revellers in Dubai told not to litter

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

New Year revellers in Dubai told not to litter

Dubai Municipality gears up with comprehensive plan to manage waste post event at Burj Khalifa

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has urged the public not to litter while they are out watching the New Year fireworks even as the city’s litter-busters are gearing up with a massive waste management plan for the event.

The Waste Management Department of the civic body will deploy a large contingent of workers and equipment to tackle the rubbish post the official New Year fireworks at Burj Khalifa. Additional workers will also be deployed in other areas of the city where revellers will gather to watch the fireworks.

“We held a coordination meeting with the Burj Khalifa management on Thursday in order to determine the festivity areas and the entrances and exits,” Abdul Majeed Abdul Aziz Al Saifaie, director of the department, told Gulf News.

The department has drafted its work plan and preparations for the cleanliness of the New Year celebration based on the outcome of the meeting.

Apart from the trash bins installed in the area by developer Emaar, the municipality will provide 106 trash collectors of different sizes for the event.

After the fireworks, municipal cleaners usually pick up litter such as water bottles, soft drink cans, fast food packets, confetti as well as paper and carton waste from the fireworks.

Al Saifaie urged the public not to strew rubbish around and dispose of rubbish in the designated bins instead.

A team including 353 cleaners and 29 supervisory staff from the Operations and Cleaning Services Section and 364 cleaners provided by private companies will be in charge of clearing the litter after the crowds disperse from the Downtown area after the fireworks, he said.

Related Links

The department usually picks up the well-trained and most hardworking cleaners for the swift operation in the early hours. They will be provided with nine pick-up vehicles, sand sweepers and other machinery and equipment.

In addition to this, the emergency and crises team called Sanid which has all the field staff officers and monitors (140), workers (1,500) and the equipment from the department will pitch in for the clean-up operation in case of any emergency.

Last year, a whopping 23 tonnes of waste was cleared from Downtown Dubai after the New Year fireworks in Burj Khalifa and the massive fire at the Address Downtown Dubai Hotel.

Some 500 men from the waste management department toiled for hours to keep the area spick and span by next morning.

Compared to the figures released in 2014, after the Guinness World Record-breaking pyrotechnic displays for that year, almost 10 times more waste was collected from Downtown last year. Of the total refuse of 6.2 tonnes collected post the New Year celebrations in 2014, some 2.5 tonnes was picked up from around the Burj Khalifa.

More from Environment

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGNEmaar Properties
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGNBurj Khalifa

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEnvironment

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGN
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Environment

Gulf Wildlife Day celebrated
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan