Hotel saves 14,000 plated meals in a year

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hotel saves 14,000 plated meals in a year

These plates translate into 5.6 tonnes of food, says Dubai hotel

Image Credit: Supplied
The Winnow system allows chefs to use a tablet app to identify discarded food. Combined with data from an electronic scale, the smart meter tells them the value of what is going waste.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: A new pilot programme is helping a Deira hotel kitchen slash food wastage that costs the UAE $4 billion (Dh14.69 billion) every year.

Estimates show that 3.27 million tonnes of leftover food from homes, institutions, hotels and eateries are bulldozed into landfills every year in the UAE.

Enter Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre Hotel and Residences, where kitchen chefs now say they have slashed food wastage by an estimated 5.6 tonnes, or in food-preparation parlance, “14,000 plated meals” a year.

The pilot programme in cooperation with London-based Winnow Food Waste Management — now operating in 21 countries — has helped the hotel reduce food wastage by 70 per cent in the early days of operation.

Nishan Silva, Pullman general manager, said, “So far, the programme has witnessed a reduction in food waste by almost 70 per cent in the initial months. With such outstanding results, AccorHotels are now looking to roll out the programme gradually to all their UAE properties by 2018.”

Marc Zornes, Winnow co-founder, said in an earlier interview with Gulf News that his firm is working with hotel kitchens in Dubai to identify the amount of food waste they accrue daily.

The system allows chefs to use a “tablet app to identify the types of food they’re throwing away, and, combined with data collected from an electronic scale, the smart meter tells them the value of what’s being binned. The daily reports kitchens receive give an accurate insight into what is being wasted — and the value of that waste — that prompt chefs to improve production processes,” said Zornes.

“In hotels that prepare food in advance — breakfast buffets, Friday brunches, and banquets — we find between 7 per cent and 20 per cent of food is thrown away... and we’ve proven all over the world that we can help kitchens cut this waste in half,” he said.

“Whilst the business case is clear, there is also a significant environmental benefit in reducing waste. Winnow estimates its clients are saving 1,050 tonnes of waste annually from landfill or 4,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions prevented,” he said.

Speaking at the World Government Summit earlier this month, Dr Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, called for new grass roots and political measures to answer global food wastage of $2.6 trillion a year.

“For governments to answer this composite challenge, they must foster social behaviour where responsible food consumption is the norm. This will go some way in saving the 1.3 billion tonnes of food that are being wasted every year, which represents a staggering 30 per cent of the world’s food produce,” said Al Zeyoudi at a summit dinner. “In the UAE alone, food worth Dh13 billion is wasted annually.”

More from Environment

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEnvironment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Environment

Breeding European fish species in UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen