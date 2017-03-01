First look: Dubai's 'smart flower’ blooms to harvest power from the sun

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

First look: Dubai's 'smart flower’ blooms to harvest power from the sun

Solar power generator shaped like a flower re-orients itself to catch sunlight through the day

  • The flower shaped solar panel after it was unveiled in front of Dubai Municipality headquarters in Deira on Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
  • The flower shaped solar panel after it was unveiled in front of Dubai Municipality headquarters in Deira on Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: A flower-shaped solar power generator that re-orients itself to catch the sun’s rays through the day was unveiled in front of Dubai Municipality headquarters on Wednesday.

Hussain Nasser Lootah, director-general of the municipality, unveiled the UAE’s first ‘smartflower’ on Baniyas Road.

The solar power generating ‘flower’, a first of its kind initiative in the region, was launched in the presence of Ahmad Bin Bayat, vice-chairman and managing director of Dubai Holding, as well as municipality officials.

The smartflower, developed by an Austrian firm, is considered to be a ground-breaking and innovative solar panel with built-in sensors that allow it to automatically track the rays of sunlight and re-orient itself accordingly. This results in a much higher efficiency of up to 23 per cent, as well as 60 per cent self-utilisation as compared to traditional rooftop solar systems.

It also has a weather adapting mechanism in which a passive ventilation system has been integrated in the design to ensure optimum efficiency during high temperatures of the UAE.

Lootah said the smartflower initiative is in line with ideas of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has said that “through greater investment and innovation in a green economy, the country will achieve its objective to be the gold standard for sustainability worldwide.”

Shaikh Mohammad had said “whoever does not think of energy is not thinking about the future” while launching the Emirates Energy Strategy 2050, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of consumption by 40 per cent, raising the contribution of clean energy to 50 per cent and savings worth Dh700 billion by 2050.

Lootah said the smartflower is also an initiative in line with the municipality’s vision of developing a happy and sustainable city. He highlighted the municipality’s commitment to innovation and implementation of creative ideas in line with Dubai government’s vision of becoming the world’s most innovative and sustainable city.

Khalid Sharif Al Awadhi, assistant director-general for Environment, Health and Safety Control Sector said the smartflower is one of several initiatives launched by the Applied Sustainability and Renewable Energy Department of Dubai Municipality in 2017. It also includes the launching of Dubai Lamp, the “world’s most efficient commercially-available LED lamp”, which is expected to reduce energy consumption by 90 per cent.

More from Environment

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEnvironment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Environment

Abu Dhabi city overhauling streetscaping
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays